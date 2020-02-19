CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 18, 2020

813 FPUS55 KREV 191131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-200300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 39 to

49. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

19 to 29. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 19 to 29.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-200300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs

50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

$$

CAZ071-200300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

19 to 29. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Highs 49 to 54.

$$

CAZ073-200300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows 18 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Highs 49 to

59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 14 to 24.

$$

