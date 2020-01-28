CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, January 27, 2020
_____
823 FPUS55 KREV 281132
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
CAZ072-NVZ002-290300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts
up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 37 to 42. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to
60 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to
55 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to
38. Highs 54 to 64.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in
the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.
Lows 14 to 19.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-290300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Highs
43 to 53. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to west 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows 22 to 27. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
41 to 51. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
28 to 33. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow level rising
above 6500 feet. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds becoming south
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs
51 to 61.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 18 to 28.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46.
$$
CAZ071-290300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Highs
41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. West winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
45 to 50. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.
Lows 29 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs
48 to 58.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 17 to 27.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45.
$$
CAZ073-290300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 50 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. North winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs
57 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 18 to 28.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46.
$$
_____
