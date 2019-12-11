CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019

_____

042 FPUS55 KREV 111132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-120300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

7500 feet. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph increasing to

75 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 8000 to 8500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 8000 to 8500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph

decreasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 7500 feet. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 32 to

37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 12 to

22.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 35. Lows

10 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 34 to 39.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-120300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 37. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows 24 to

34.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 18 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to

26. Highs 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 34 to 44.

$$

CAZ071-120300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

6500 feet. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows 23 to

33.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain. Highs 39 to 44. Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Highs

37 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

39 to 44.

$$

CAZ073-120300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

39 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Lows

20 to 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph

increasing to 70 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

43 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph increasing to 85 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to

75 mph decreasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 8000 to 8500 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

8 to 18.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 27 to

37.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 4 to 14.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36. Lows

9 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 33 to 38.

$$

_____

