CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, November 29, 2019

_____

672 FPUS55 KREV 301132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-010300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 32.

Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches with 4 to 10 inches above

7000 feet. Lows 20 to 25. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches with 9 to 15 inches above

7000 feet. Highs 32 to 37. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 28 to

38. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows 22 to

32.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs 33 to 38. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 35 to 40.

CAZ070-NVZ005-010300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 28 to 38. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows

19 to 24. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely and slight chance

of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. Highs 33 to 38. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and slight chance of freezing rain

in the evening, then chance of snow with pockets of rain and

freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows 25 to 30. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow with pockets of rain and freezing rain

likely in the morning, then chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 5000 feet. Highs 33 to 43.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Lows 26 to

36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows 22 to 32. Highs 41 to 46.

CAZ071-010300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 27 to 37. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Lows 20 to 25. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow, rain and slight chance

of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to

7 inches. Highs 34 to 39. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and slight chance of freezing rain.

Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 25 to 35. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow, rain and slight chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet. Highs 38 to 43. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows 24 to

34.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 39 to 44. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 39 to

44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows 25 to 35. Highs 40 to 45.

CAZ073-010300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

PST MONDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 26 to 36. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches above

7000 feet. Lows 20 to 25. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 50 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches with 5 to 11 inches above 7000 feet.

Highs 30 to 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 25 to 35. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 6000 feet rising to 7000 feet. Highs 35 to 45. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 34 to 44. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows

13 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows 14 to 24. Highs 33 to 43.

