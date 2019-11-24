CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2019

_____

192 FPUS55 KREV 241131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-250300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

50 to 55. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 14 to 24. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 30 to

35. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow in the evening, then snow and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Brisk. Snow showers. Highs 23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow showers likely. Lows

7 to 17. Highs 22 to 27.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

1 below to 9 above zero.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 23 to 33. Lows zero to 10 above zero.

CAZ070-NVZ005-250300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

17 to 22. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 29 to 39.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 19 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs 28 to

38. Lows 9 to 19.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows 4 to 14. Highs 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 3 to 13. Highs

26 to 36.

CAZ071-250300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 29 to

39. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then snow and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs

31 to 36. Lows 8 to 18.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers. Lows 3 to 13. Highs 26 to 36.

CAZ073-250300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 26. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 34 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 12 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow showers likely. Lows

2 to 12. Highs 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 5 below to 5 above zero. Highs 24 to 34.

_____

