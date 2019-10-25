CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019

_____

824 FPUS55 KREV 251032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-260300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. East winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk, clear. Lows 11 to 21.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 18 to

28.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 20 to

30.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-260300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust. Lows 22 to 32.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 23.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 21 to

26.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 22 to

27.

$$

CAZ071-260300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ073-260300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 13 to 23.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

