CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 6, 2019

_____

699 FPUS55 KREV 071031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-080300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 16 to

26.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

26 to 36.

$$

CAZ073-080300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 15 to

25.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Highs 59 to

69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 70.

$$

CAZ071-080300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 21 to

31.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

28 to 38.

$$

CAZ070-080300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. West winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 29. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 20 to

25.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

26 to 31.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

_____

