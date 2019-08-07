CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 6, 2019

_____

108 FPUS55 KREV 071032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-080300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 42 to 52.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-080300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

90 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 50 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

78 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 84 to

94.

$$

CAZ071-080300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 76 to

86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 82 to

92.

$$

CAZ073-080300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 34 to

44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 77 to 87.

$$

_____

