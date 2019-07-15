CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 14, 2019
_____
501 FPUS55 KREV 151031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-160300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.
Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
76 to 81.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
41 to 51.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 40 to 50.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-160300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
51 to 61. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs 83 to 93. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 51 to 61.
$$
CAZ071-160300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 45 to 55.
$$
CAZ073-160300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91.
Lows 44 to 54.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 41 to 51.
$$
_____
