CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, July 1, 2019

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows 38 to

48.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

72 to 82.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

78 to 88. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

46 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 80 to 90.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

78 to 88.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 40 to 50.

