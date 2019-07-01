CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 30, 2019

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 78.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 40 to 50.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 89. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 46 to 56.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

82 to 92.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

42 to 52.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 86.

Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

80 to 90.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

38 to 48.

