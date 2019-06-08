CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, June 7, 2019

_____

844 FPUS55 KREV 081031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-090300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to

79.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-090300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 51 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

79 to 89.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

78 to 88.

$$

CAZ071-090300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 46 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

76 to 86.

$$

CAZ073-090300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 80. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 41 to

51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 69 to 79.

$$

_____

