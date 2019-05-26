CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 25, 2019
090 FPUS55 KREV 261032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
CAZ072-NVZ002-270300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Snow accumulation
up to 4 inches. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
6500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch with 1 to 3 inches
above 7000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
level 7000 feet rising to 8500 feet. Highs 46 to 56. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level 9000 feet. Lows 29 to
39. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level 9000 to 9500 feet. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 30 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to
67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 31 to 41.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 31 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.
CAZ070-NVZ005-270300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 39 to
44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
57 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs 61 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 42 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 43 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79.
CAZ071-270300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 34 to
44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
55 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 79.
CAZ073-270300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow
level 7000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 42 to
52. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely with possible showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch with 1 to 5 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 26 to 36. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
level 6500 feet rising to 8500 feet. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Snow level 9000 to 9500 feet. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Snow level 9000 to 9500 feet. Highs 55 to 65.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 30 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers with pockets of snow showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers, slight chance of snow showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs 61 to 71.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 31 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73.
