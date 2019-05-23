CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Scattered showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet. Highs 47 to

57. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Snow level 8500 feet. Lows 29 to 39. North

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet rising to 9000 feet. Highs

54 to 64. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 9000 to 9500 feet. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely, chance of thunderstorms and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 8500 feet. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 28 to

33.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 26 to 31.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 68.

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 59 to 69.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to

71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 34 to 39. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to

65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Showers likely. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

38 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 38 to 43.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 56 to 66.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 34 to 44. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to

69. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to

64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Showers likely. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

37 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 38 to 43.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 8000 to 8500 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Snow level 8000 to 8500 feet. Lows 27 to 37. North

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet rising to 9000 feet. Highs

55 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 9000 to 9500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

8500 to 9000 feet. Highs 53 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 31 to

41.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 27 to 37.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs 51 to 61.

Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 33 to 43.

$$

