CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 7000 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 47 to 57. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to
60 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to lake
level. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches with 2 to 6 inches
above 7000 feet. Lows 26 to 36. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 1 to 3 inches
above 7000 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows
22 to 32. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows 25 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 39 to 49.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 53 to 63.
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
331 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after
midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level
5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 52 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level
6000 feet. Lows 32 to 37. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
32 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 47 to 57.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 56 to 66.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to 70.
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 50 to 60. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Scattered showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 27 to 37. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet. Highs 51 to 61. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows 29 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 45 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 52 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
32 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 34 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 59 to 69.
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet
rising to 7500 feet. Highs 53 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 7500 feet lowering to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation up to
4 inches. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 40 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with
scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet lowering
to the valley floor. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch with 1 to
3 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers after
midnight. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 22 to 32.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 20 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to
62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 56 to 66.
