CAZ072-NVZ002-180300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM

PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level rising

to 6500 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 7000 feet. Highs 46 to 56. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet.

Lows 26 to 36. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 25 to 35.

CAZ070-180300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level 6000 to

6500 feet. Highs 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level rising above 6500 feet. Highs 53 to 63. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Snow level lowering to 6000 feet. Lows 31 to 36.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs

47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 50 to

55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 57 to 67.

CAZ071-180300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level

5500 feet rising to 6500 feet. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 52 to 62. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows

30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 44 to

54. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

26 to 36.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 59 to 69.

CAZ073-180300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated snow showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet rising to 7500 feet. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow and

rain likely after midnight. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Lows

27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 43 to

53. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 18 to 28.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 52 to 62.

