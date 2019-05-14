CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, May 13, 2019
_____
755 FPUS55 KREV 141031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019
CAZ072-NVZ002-150300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to
60 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 8500 to
9000 feet. Highs 51 to 61. South winds around 10 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge
gusts up to 70 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Snow level 8000 to 8500 feet. Lows 33 to 43.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph decreasing
to around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet lowering to 6500 feet. Highs
40 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Lows 25 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows 26 to
36. Highs 43 to 53.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows 24 to 34.
Highs 45 to 55.
$$
CAZ070-150300-
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
331 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 41 to 46.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 59 to 64. South winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 37 to 42. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 51 to 56. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 34 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 51 to
61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
in the evening. Lows 32 to 37.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 53 to 63.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows 32 to
37. Highs 51 to 61.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 52 to 62.
$$
CAZ071-150300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 40 to 50.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 56 to 66. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows 34 to 44. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs 46 to 56.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows 30 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
in the evening. Lows 29 to 39.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 30 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs 49 to 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows 29 to 39.
Highs 50 to 60.
$$
CAZ073-150300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
9000 to 9500 feet. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds around 10 mph
increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 8500 to
9000 feet. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet lowering to 7000 feet. Highs
43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Showers likely. Lows 21 to 31.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 48 to
58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
25 to 35.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 22 to 32.
$$
_____
