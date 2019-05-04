CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, May 3, 2019
_____
515 FPUS55 KREV 041031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-050300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to
71. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level 9000 to 9500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. West winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
level 8500 to 9000 feet. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming
north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
9000 to 9500 feet. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
level 9000 to 9500 feet. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 32 to 42.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 32 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 51 to 61.
$$
CAZ070-050300-
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
331 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. West winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
37 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.
Highs 65 to 75.
$$
CAZ071-050300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
36 to 46. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 37 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows 36 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to
73.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
Highs 62 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 61 to 71.
$$
CAZ073-050300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
8500 feet rising to 9500 feet. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance
of showers after midnight. Snow level 9500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.
West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers with pockets of snow showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Snow level 9000 feet.
Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level 8500 to 9000 feet. Lows 30 to 40. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Snow level 8500 to 9000 feet. Highs 55 to 65.
Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 31 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows 31 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 52 to 62.
$$
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather