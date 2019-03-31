CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 30, 2019
369 FPUS55 KREV 311032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
CAZ072-NVZ002-010300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 8000 to 8500 feet. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers likely. Snow level 8500 feet
lowering to 7500 feet. Lows 26 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 41 to 51.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows 25 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 44 to
54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 25 to 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
42 to 52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
rain and snow after midnight. Lows 29 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs 42 to 52.
CAZ070-010300-
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
332 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
59 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds becoming
south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
31 to 36.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 47 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 52 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 31 to 36.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60. Lows
31 to 36.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 47 to 57.
CAZ071-010300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
56 to 66. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds becoming
south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
30 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 50 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs 48 to 58. Lows 30 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 47 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain and
snow after midnight. Lows 29 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs 47 to 57.
CAZ073-010300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 8000 to 8500 feet. Highs 52 to 62. Light
winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level 9000 feet lowering to 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 46 to 56.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers.
Lows 21 to 31.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 46 to
56.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 26 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
45 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows 26 to
36.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
46 to 56.
