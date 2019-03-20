CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 19, 2019

_____

550 FPUS55 KREV 201032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-210300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance

of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows 20 to 25. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 36 to 46.

Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 20 to 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 11 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 23 to 28.

$$

CAZ070-210300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

332 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 53 to 58. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows 29 to 34. Light

winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 5000 feet

rising to 6000 feet. Highs 48 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet. Lows 27 to 32. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 46 to 56.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows 27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 19 to 24.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

25 to 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 26 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 48 to 58.

$$

CAZ071-210300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 45 to 55. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 27 to 32. Southwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 25 to 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 18 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to 56.

$$

CAZ073-210300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 40 to 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to the

valley floor. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 1 to 3 inches

above 7000 feet. Lows 22 to 27. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 6000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 38 to 48.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet.

Lows 19 to 29. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 13 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Highs

47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 49 to 59.

$$

_____

