CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 16, 2019

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-180300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

51 to 56. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 39 to

49. Lows 19 to 24.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Lows 21 to 26. Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows 25 to 30.

Highs 36 to 46.

CAZ070-180300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 27. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 28 to 33. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 46 to 51.

CAZ071-180300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 28 to 38. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs

41 to 51. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 45 to 55.

Lows 30 to 40.

CAZ073-180300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

16 to 26. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 23 to 33. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Highs

41 to 51. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 41 to

51.

