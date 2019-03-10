CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 9, 2019

_____

589 FPUS55 KREV 101032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-110300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs 29 to 34. Light winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 18 to 28.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 12 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 30 to 40. Lows 8 to

13.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs 39 to 44.

$$

CAZ070-110300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 39 to

44. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 21 to 26. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 18 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs 40 to

45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to

22. Highs 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

$$

CAZ071-110300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 35 to

45. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 16 to 26. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Highs 37 to

47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

Highs 44 to 54.

$$

CAZ073-110300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches

with 1 to 5 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 30 to 40. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches with 1 to 5 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 11 to 21.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 34 to 44. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

12 to 22. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 11 to

21.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. Highs 35 to

45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Lows

15 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather