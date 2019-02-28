CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019
068 FPUS55 KREV 281249
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
449 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-010315-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
449 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
PST THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow with rain and snow likely. Snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches with 2 to 6 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 34 to 44.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts
up to 75 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 19 to 29.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to
46. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of snow and rain in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs 32 to 37. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 24 to 34.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.
Lows 21 to 31.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs
36 to 46.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Brisk. Snow and rain. Lows 27 to
32. Highs 32 to 42.
$$
CAZ070-010315-
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
449 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to
40. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
13 to 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 21 to 26.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
and rain. Highs 39 to 44. Lows 23 to 28.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 39 to
44.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the
afternoon. Highs 37 to 42.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 27 to
32. Highs 39 to 44.
$$
CAZ071-010315-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
449 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs 37 to 47. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.
Lows 18 to 28. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 36 to 41. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
22 to 32.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 38 to 48.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
and rain. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 40 to 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs
38 to 48.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 29 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.
$$
CAZ073-010315-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
449 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs
39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 19 to
29. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to
70 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.
Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow
and rain likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet.
Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to
60 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs
35 to 45. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
22 to 32.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
and rain. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 20 to 30.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Lows
22 to 32.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs
36 to 46.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Lows 24 to 34.
Highs 33 to 43.
$$
