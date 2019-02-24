CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY FOR LAKE
TAHOE...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 22 to
32. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 80 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 34 to 44.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts
up to 110 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches with
9 to 17 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts up to 110 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows 27 to 37. South winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely in the evening,
then snow and rain after midnight. Lows 23 to 33.
.THURSDAY...Brisk. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 32 to 42.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in
the evening. Lows 12 to 22.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 24 to
34.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 36 to 41.
Lows 25 to 30.
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
332 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 4 PM
PST TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 27 to 32.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level rising to 5000 feet.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch with up to 2 inches above
5000 feet. Highs 37 to 42. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to
25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches with 1 to 4 inches above 5000 feet.
Lows 26 to 31. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 29 to
34. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
21 to 26.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow. Highs 34 to 39. Lows 12 to 17.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
19 to 24.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 38 to 43.
Lows 28 to 33.
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST
THURSDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows 25 to 35.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow level
rising to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Highs
37 to 47. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level rising to 5000 feet.
Snow accumulation of 3 to 9 inches. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 38 to 48.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.
Lows 27 to 37. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
22 to 32.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 33 to 43.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 13 to 23.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 23 to
33.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 36 to 46.
Lows 28 to 33.
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 75 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow level rising
to 6000 feet. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
55 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 21 to
31. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 110 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the
afternoon. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Highs 39 to 49.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts
up to 95 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level 6000 feet.
Lows 23 to 33. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain in the morning, then chance of
snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and
rain. Lows 24 to 34.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 23 to
33.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 37 to 47.
Lows 25 to 35.
