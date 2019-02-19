CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 19, 2019

_____

946 FPUS55 KREV 192332

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-201500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs 26 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 55 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows 4 to 9. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

23 to 28. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 3 below to 7 above zero. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 6 to 16.

.SATURDAY...Brisk. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows 14 to 24. Highs 30 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 13 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

29 to 39.

$$

CAZ070-201500-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

12 to 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Highs 27 to 32. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

9 to 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 24 to 29. North winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

5 to 10. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 16.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 18 to 23. Highs 32 to 37.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 34 to 39. Lows 15 to 20.

$$

CAZ071-201500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 11 to 21. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. Highs 31 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

10 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 28 to 33. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

3 to 13. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 33 to 43. Lows 16 to 26.

$$

CAZ073-201500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows zero to 10 above zero. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 36.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Lows 8 to 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

22 to 32. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 below to zero. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 24 to

34.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 1 below to 9 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Lows 7 to 17. Highs 30 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 30 to 40.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather