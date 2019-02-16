CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 16, 2019

_____

504 FPUS55 KREV 162332

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 PM PST Sat Feb 16 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-171500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 PM PST Sat Feb 16 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches with 2 to 6 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 11 to 21.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches with 3 to 5 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 23 to 28. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

4 to 14. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers in the morning. Highs 24 to 29. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 4 below to 6 above zero. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 26 to 31.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 14 to 24.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs 22 to

27. Lows 1 to 11.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 24 to 29.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 16.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 28 to 38.

CAZ070-171500-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

332 PM PST Sat Feb 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 13 to 18.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 34. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 6 to 11. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs 26 to 31. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 7. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 26 to 31.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 12 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs 30 to

35. Lows 14 to 19.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 11.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 33 to 38.

CAZ071-171500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 PM PST Sat Feb 16 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

11 to 21. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Highs 32 to 37. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

4 to 14. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 37. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 2 to 12. North winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 9 to

19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

14 to 24.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Highs 25 to 35. Lows 5 to 15.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 35. Lows

8 to 18.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 34 to 39.

CAZ073-171500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 PM PST Sat Feb 16 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 4 to

14. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 1 to 4 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 22 to 32. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Highs 22 to 32. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 7 below to 17 below zero. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 below to 3 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 10 above

zero.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 9 below to 1 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of snow showers. Highs 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 below to

8 above zero. Highs 29 to 39.

