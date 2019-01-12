CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019
063 FPUS55 KREV 121132
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-130300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 22 to
32. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
30 to 35. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 23 to
33.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Highs 32 to 37. Lows 25 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Brisk. Snow and rain. Highs 31 to
41. Lows 23 to 28.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow likely. Lows 22 to 32.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 34 to 39.
CAZ070-NVZ005-130300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 38 to
48. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 18 to 28. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely.
Highs 36 to 46. Lows 26 to 31.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 36 to 46.
CAZ071-130300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to
46. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 44. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 18 to 28. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 34 to 44. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
21 to 31.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Highs 38 to
43. Lows 25 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs 34 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 27 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Highs 39 to 44.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and
rain. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 40 to 45.
CAZ073-130300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 17 to
27. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
31 to 41. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 17 to
27.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 31 to 41.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow and rain
likely. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 29 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Highs 35 to 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 17 to 27.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 37 to
47.
