CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 3, 2019

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 10 AM

PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph increasing to 80 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches with 4 to 8 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 32 to 37. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph decreasing to 70 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 33. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 23 to 28.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs

40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows 25 to 30. Highs 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs 39 to 44.

Lows 19 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 35 to 40.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 46. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows

26 to 31. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

27 to 32.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 45 to

55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 26 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 46.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 10 AM

PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. South winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow accumulation of 2 to

6 inches west of highway 395 with up to 2 inches east of highway

395. Highs 34 to 44. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow and

rain likely after midnight. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 34 to 39.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

27 to 32.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 24 to

29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 40 to

45.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 10 AM

PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph increasing to

70 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 4 inches. Highs 30 to 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 80 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 14 to 24. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 37.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

41 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Highs

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 18 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 35 to 40.

