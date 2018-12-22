CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018
436 FPUS55 KREV 221131
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-230300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
rising to 6500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up
to 70 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level rising to 6500 feet.
Highs 37 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow and rain in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Lows 19 to 29.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 31 to 36.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows 16 to 26.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36. Lows
14 to 24.
CAZ070-NVZ005-230300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds becoming southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 24 to
29. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow level
rising to 5000 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.
Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 27 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.
Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 22 to 32.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 33 to 43.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers. Highs 36 to 41. Lows 17 to 22.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.
CAZ071-230300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds becoming southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 24 to 29.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level rising to 5500 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet.
Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 21 to 31.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 37 to 42.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of snow showers. Highs 33 to 43. Lows 17 to 27.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Highs
32 to 42.
CAZ073-230300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
41 to 46. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts
up to 60 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Snow
level rising to 6500 feet. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to
55 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow and rain likely. Lows 16 to 26.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Highs 31 to 36.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17.
Highs 31 to 41.
