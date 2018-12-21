CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018

_____

163 FPUS55 KREV 212332

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-221500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 45.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 23 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up

to 70 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 36 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows 19 to 29.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Highs 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 13 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Highs

30 to 35.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-221500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 24 to 29. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Snow

level rising to 5000 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 24 to 29.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs 36 to 41. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

$$

CAZ071-221500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

23 to 33. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level rising to 5500 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

5500 feet. Lows 27 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 22 to 32.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Highs 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers. Lows 18 to 28. Highs 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Highs

32 to 42.

$$

CAZ073-221500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. West winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows 13 to 23.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. Highs

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 15. Highs 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 39.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather