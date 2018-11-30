CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 29, 2018

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-010300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 31 to

36. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 10 inches with 7 to

13 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 28 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 9 to 19. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 32. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 30 to 35.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 14 to

24.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs

30 to 35. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

32 to 37.

CAZ070-NVZ005-010300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Highs 35 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 20 to 25.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then scattered snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs 31 to

41. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows

13 to 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 7 to 17.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 31 to 36.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

13 to 23.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs

31 to 36. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 15 to

20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 37.

CAZ071-010300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Highs 34 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches west of highway

395 with up to 1 inch east of highway 395. Lows 18 to 28. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then scattered snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches west of highway

395 with 1 to 5 inches east of highway 395. Highs 30 to 40. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows 12 to

22. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 28 to 38. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 32 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

14 to 24.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs

29 to 39. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 15 to

25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 31 to

41.

CAZ073-010300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 3 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Lows

9 to 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches with 3 to

7 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

65 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 4 to 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

28 to 33. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 below to 6 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 9 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 32 to

37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

11 to 21. Highs 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 10 to

20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 32 to 37.

