CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 24, 2018

_____

812 FPUS55 KREV 251131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-260300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 7500 to

8000 feet. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Lows 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Highs

38 to 43. Lows 21 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Highs 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 27. Highs 30 to 35.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-260300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

50. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

18 to 28. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 27 to

32. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 21 to 26.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 20 to 25.

$$

CAZ071-260300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to

51. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

16 to 26. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 40 to

50. Lows 26 to 31.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Highs 38 to 43. Lows 17 to 27.

$$

CAZ073-260300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

7 to 17. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 8000 to 8500 feet. Highs 44 to 54.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely.

Lows 22 to 32. Highs 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and chance of showers. Lows 9 to

19.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 33 to 43. Lows 13 to 23.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather