CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 21, 2018

_____

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with

1 to 3 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 33 to 38. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph increasing to 95 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 6 inches with 4 to 10 inches above

7000 feet. Lows 26 to 31. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 110 mph decreasing to 95 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level 7500 feet. Snow accumulation of

3 to 7 inches. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 8000 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 90 mph decreasing to 65 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 7000 to 7500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Lows

11 to 21.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

43 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 45.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs 45 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 31 to 36.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 26 to 36.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to

45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 52. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

46 to 51.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Highs 37 to 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 24 to 34.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to

40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 45 to 50. West winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 50 to 55. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 42 to 52.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph increasing to

90 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph

decreasing to 85 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

7000 feet rising to 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 55 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge

gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to 60 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 18 to 28.

_____

