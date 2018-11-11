CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 10, 2018
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
CAZ072-NVZ002-120300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON FOR
LAKE TAHOE...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs 54 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 53 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Lows
15 to 25.
CAZ070-NVZ005-120300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 15 to 25. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds becoming southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Lows
21 to 31.
CAZ071-120300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 12 to 22. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows
17 to 27.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows
18 to 28.
CAZ073-120300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 7 to 17. Highs 54 to
59.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17.
Highs 52 to 57.
