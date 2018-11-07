CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018

271 FPUS55 KREV 071131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-080300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. East winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 50 to 55. Lows

12 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 53 to 58.

CAZ070-NVZ005-080300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

CAZ071-080300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

13 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

CAZ073-080300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 7 to 17.

