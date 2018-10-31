CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 31, 2018

_____

796 FPUS55 KREV 312231

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-011500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

56 to 61. East winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 23 to 33.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-011500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

65.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

57 to 67.

$$

CAZ071-011500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

57 to 67.

$$

CAZ073-011500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

22 to 32.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 18 to 28.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather