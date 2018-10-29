CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018
_____
457 FPUS55 KREV 291031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-300300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FOR
LAKE TAHOE...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 18 to
28. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 55 to 60. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows 26 to 36.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.
Lows 26 to 36.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 26 to 36.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs
59 to 64.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-300300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
26 to 36. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.
Lows 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
67 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Highs
60 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to
68.
$$
CAZ071-300300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.
Lows 26 to 36.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 27 to 37.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.
Lows 29 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 59 to 69.
$$
CAZ073-300300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 11 to
21. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
Lows 19 to 29.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows
21 to 31.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.
$$
_____
