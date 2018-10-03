CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 2, 2018
_____
580 FPUS55 KREV 031031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-040300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 60.
Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening,
then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 9500 feet. Highs
50 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then clear after midnight. Snow level 9000 to
9500 feet. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 51 to 61.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 30 to 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 29 to 39.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.
Lows 29 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 54 to 64.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-040300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then
scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 67 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after
midnight. Lows 44 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 35 to
45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 30 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
55 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 56 to 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows 34 to 39. Highs 58 to 68.
$$
CAZ071-040300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 30 to
40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 29 to 39.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 28 to 38.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows 31 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67.
$$
CAZ073-040300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers, scattered thunderstorms and snow showers in
the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level
rising above 10000 feet. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 28 to 38. West
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
61 to 71. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain and snow. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 31 to 41.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.
Lows 25 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.
$$
_____
