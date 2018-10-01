CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018

_____

393 FPUS55 KREV 011032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-020300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

54 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-020300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

68 to 78. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to

77. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows

33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

$$

CAZ071-020300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 65 to 75.

Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 39 to 49.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 64 to 74. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

$$

CAZ073-020300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 37 to 47.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 65. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 21 to 31.

$$

_____

