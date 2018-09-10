CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

_____

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-111500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts

up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

70 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 27 to 37.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-111500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 43 to 53. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

50 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Lows 39 to

49. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

76 to 86.

$$

CAZ071-111500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 36 to 46. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

73 to 83.

$$

CAZ073-111500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 30 to 40. West

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

74 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

67 to 77. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 70 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up

to 75 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 26 to 36.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

