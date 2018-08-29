CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

_____

738 FPUS55 KREV 292232

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-301500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-301500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Haze. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 76 to 86. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 49 to 59.

$$

CAZ071-301500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 42 to 52.

$$

CAZ073-301500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 86.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather