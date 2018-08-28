CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, August 27, 2018
_____
447 FPUS55 KREV 281031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-290300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 32 to 42.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-290300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 77 to 87. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 47 to 57. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 81 to 91. Light
winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 44 to 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs
81 to 91.
$$
CAZ071-290300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 86. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 39 to
49.
$$
CAZ073-290300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming east around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 30 to 40.
$$
_____
