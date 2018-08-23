CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 22, 2018

170 FPUS55 KREV 231031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-240300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 32 to 42.

CAZ070-NVZ005-240300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 93. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 56. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to up to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 91. Light

winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 56.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to

88. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 46 to

56.

CAZ071-240300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

76 to 86.

CAZ073-240300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 29 to 39.

