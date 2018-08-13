CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
915 FPUS55 KREV 131031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-140300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the
afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Haze and areas of
smoke through the night. Lows 41 to 51. West winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze
through the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
43 to 53. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 42 to 52.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 38 to 48.
CAZ070-NVZ005-140300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 90 to 100. Light
winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze through the day. Isolated showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to
66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
55 to 65.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 55 to 65.
CAZ071-140300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze through the day. Isolated showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 46 to 56.
CAZ073-140300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze through the day.
Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then clear with isolated showers after midnight.
Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows 40 to 50. West
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the day.
Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
41 to 51. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
41 to 51.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 38 to 48.
