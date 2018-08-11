CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018

902 FPUS55 KREV 111031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-120300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 42 to 52.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 88.

Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. Areas of

smoke after midnight. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to

87. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Haze. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, haze. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

38 to 48.

CAZ070-NVZ005-120300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 91 to 96. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Haze. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze. Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

89 to 99.

CAZ071-120300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Haze.

Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Haze. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, haze. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

45 to 55.

CAZ073-120300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and areas of

smoke through the day. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Haze and areas

of smoke through the night. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and

areas of smoke through the day. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 40 to

50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to

88. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 40 to

50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Haze. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Haze. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 37 to 47.

