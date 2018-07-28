CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
_____
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-290300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 44 to 54. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows 45 to 55.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 39 to 49.
CAZ070-NVZ005-290300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the
day. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 94 to 104. Light winds becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 105. Light winds becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
58 to 68.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 95 to
105.
CAZ071-290300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the
day. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
91 to 101. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows 50 to 60.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 48 to 58.
CAZ073-290300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas
of smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs 86 to 96.
Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Haze through the night.
Lows 45 to 55. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze.
Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 46 to 56. West winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 47 to 57.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to
94.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
45 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 42 to 52.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 42 to 52.
