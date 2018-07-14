CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018

015 FPUS55 KREV 140320

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

820 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-141815-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

820 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Updated weather tonight

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 89. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

47 to 57. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to

88. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 45 to

55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89.

CAZ070-NVZ005-141815-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

820 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Updated weather tonight

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

55 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 59 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 59 to 69.

CAZ071-141815-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

820 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Updated weather tonight

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 50 to 60. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to

97. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 49 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 50 to 60.

CAZ073-141815-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

820 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Updated weather tonight

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 46 to 56. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 55. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 41 to 51. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to

93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to

95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 84 to

94.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.

http://weather.gov/reno

