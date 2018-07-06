CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018
_____
150 FPUS55 KREV 062231
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 PM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-071500-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 PM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to
55 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 40 to
50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 78 to
88.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-071500-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 PM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows
55 to 65.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.
Lows 57 to 67.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 98.
$$
CAZ071-071500-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 PM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 42 to
52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows
46 to 56.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 48 to 58.
$$
CAZ073-071500-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 PM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94. Lows
43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 81 to 91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 79 to 89.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather