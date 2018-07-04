CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018

253 FPUS55 KREV 042231

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 PM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-051500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 PM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 39 to 49.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

39 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 40 to 50.

CAZ070-NVZ005-051500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 PM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 51 to 61. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

50 to 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 53 to

63.

CAZ071-051500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 PM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 43 to 53.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 45 to 55.

CAZ073-051500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 PM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 37 to 47.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 39 to 49.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 84 to 94.

