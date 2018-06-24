CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
Updated 6:39 pm, Sunday, June 24, 2018
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018
687 FPUS55 KREV 242231
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-251500-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 36 to 46.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-251500-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming southwest
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs
76 to 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 78 to
88.
$$
CAZ071-251500-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 40 to
50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.
$$
CAZ073-251500-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 35 to 45.
$$
